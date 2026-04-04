Trea Turner And Phillies Face Rockies On April 4

Turner is hitting for a .267 BA, .313 OBP and .333 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored seven runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. Turner has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Brennan Bernardino starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.

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