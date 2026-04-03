Trea Turner And Phillies Play Rockies On April 3

Turner is hitting for a .192 BA, .250 OBP and .231 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .481 and he has scored five runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Turner has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

The Rockies will look to Michael Lorenzen (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.