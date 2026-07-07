Trea Turner And Phillies Take On Reds On July 7

Turner is hitting for a .242 BA, .288 OBP and .367 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 61 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Turner has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. In his last game, he had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) against the Royals.

Andrew Abbott (5-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season.

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