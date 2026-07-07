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Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner

Philadelphia Phillies • #7 SS

Trea Turner And Phillies Take On Reds On July 7

Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Turner has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner is hitting for a .242 BA, .288 OBP and .367 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 61 runs. In 393 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. Turner has recorded 16 steals on 18 attempts. In his last game, he had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) against the Royals.

Andrew Abbott (5-4 with a 3.88 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trea Turner

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