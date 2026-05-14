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Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner

Philadelphia Phillies • #7 SS

Trea Turner And Phillies Take On Red Sox On May 14

Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Turner has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner is hitting for a .234 BA, .286 OBP and .345 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 24 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Turner has recorded five steals on six attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trea Turner

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