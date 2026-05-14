Trea Turner And Phillies Take On Red Sox On May 14

Turner is hitting for a .234 BA, .286 OBP and .345 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored 24 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Turner has recorded five steals on six attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.77 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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