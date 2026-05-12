Trea Turner And Phillies Play Red Sox On May 12

Turner is hitting for a .240 BA, .289 OBP and .353 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored 24 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. Turner has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

The Red Sox have not named a starting pitcher.

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