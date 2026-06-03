Trea Turner And Phillies Play Padres On June 3

Turner is hitting for a .227 BA, .277 OBP and .351 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored 35 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. Turner has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (3-3 with a 4.88 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 12th of the season.

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