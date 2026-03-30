Trea Turner And Phillies Face Nationals On March 30
Trea Turner and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, on Monday, March 30 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Turner has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Turner had a .304 BA, .355 OBP and .457 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .812 and he scored 94 runs. In 639 plate appearances, he hit 15 home runs and drove in 69 runs. Turner recorded 36 steals on 43 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.
Foster Griffin will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.