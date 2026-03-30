Trea Turner And Phillies Face Nationals On March 30

Turner had a .304 BA, .355 OBP and .457 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .812 and he scored 94 runs. In 639 plate appearances, he hit 15 home runs and drove in 69 runs. Turner recorded 36 steals on 43 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Foster Griffin will take the mound to start for the Nationals, his first this season.

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