Trea Turner And Phillies Take On Nationals On Aug. 6

Turner is hitting for a .250 BA, .297 OBP and .400 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 77 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 45 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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