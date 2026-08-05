Trea Turner And Phillies Play Nationals On Aug. 5

Turner is hitting for a .252 BA, .300 OBP and .404 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 77 runs. In 490 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin (2-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.56 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 59 strikeouts.

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