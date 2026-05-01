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Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner

Philadelphia Phillies • #7 SS

Trea Turner And Phillies Play Marlins On May 1

Trea Turner and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Turner has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner is hitting for a .252 BA, .317 OBP and .386 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 20 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. Turner has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Eury Perez (2-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trea Turner

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