Trea Turner And Phillies Play Marlins On May 1

Turner is hitting for a .252 BA, .317 OBP and .386 SLG with a 20.1% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 20 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. Turner has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.

Eury Perez (2-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his seventh of the season.

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