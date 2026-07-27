Trea Turner And Phillies Play Marlins On July 27

Turner is hitting for a .244 BA, .295 OBP and .391 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 72 runs. In 455 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 19 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a triple and an RBI) in his last game against the Yankees.

Tyler Phillips (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.52 ERA in 79 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

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