Trea Turner And Phillies Play Marlins On Aug. 17

Turner is hitting for a .247 BA, .298 OBP and .398 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 82 runs. In 533 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Janson Junk (6-7) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.41 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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