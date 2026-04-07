Trea Turner And Phillies Play Giants On April 7

Turner is hitting for a .279 BA, .326 OBP and .372 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored nine runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Turner has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (1-1) takes the mound for the Giants to make his third start this season.

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