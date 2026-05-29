Trea Turner And Phillies Face Dodgers On May 29
Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, May 29 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Turner has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Turner is hitting for a .226 BA, .279 OBP and .358 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 34 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. Turner has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Justin Wrobleski makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.