Trea Turner And Phillies Face Dodgers On May 29

Turner is hitting for a .226 BA, .279 OBP and .358 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 34 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. Turner has recorded 11 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Justin Wrobleski makes the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.07 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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