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Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner

Philadelphia Phillies • #7 SS

Trea Turner And Phillies Take On Dodgers On July 22

Trea Turner and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Turner has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner is hitting for a .246 BA, .295 OBP and .394 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 68 runs. In 437 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 19 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.81 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trea Turner

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