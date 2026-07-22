Trea Turner And Phillies Take On Dodgers On July 22

Turner is hitting for a .246 BA, .295 OBP and .394 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .689 and he has scored 68 runs. In 437 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 19 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Eric Lauer makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.81 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.