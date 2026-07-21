Trea Turner And Phillies Play Dodgers On July 21
Trea Turner and his Philadelphia Phillies will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Turner has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Turner is hitting for a .246 BA, .296 OBP and .396 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 68 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 19 attempts. He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Justin Wrobleski (10-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 16th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.