Trea Turner And Phillies Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 10

Turner is hitting for a .260 BA, .315 OBP and .340 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .655 and he has scored nine runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Turner has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

The Diamondbacks will look to Mike Soroka (2-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.