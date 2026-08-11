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Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner

Philadelphia Phillies • #7 SS

Trea Turner And Phillies Play Cardinals On Aug. 11

Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Turner has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner is hitting for a .248 BA, .295 OBP and .400 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 80 runs. In 516 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 6) against the Blue Jays.

The Cardinals are sending Andre Pallante (12-6) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.63 ERA and 90 strikeouts through 124 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trea Turner

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