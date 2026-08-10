Trea Turner And Phillies Take On Cardinals On Aug. 10

Turner is hitting for a .248 BA, .295 OBP and .400 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 80 runs. In 516 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 6) against the Blue Jays.

Hunter Dobbins makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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