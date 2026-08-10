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Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner

Philadelphia Phillies • #7 SS

Trea Turner And Phillies Take On Cardinals On Aug. 10

Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 10 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Turner has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner is hitting for a .248 BA, .295 OBP and .400 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 80 runs. In 516 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 6) against the Blue Jays.

Hunter Dobbins makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trea Turner

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