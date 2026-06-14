Trea Turner And Phillies Play Brewers On June 14

Turner is hitting for a .222 BA, .272 OBP and .335 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 41 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Turner has recorded 14 steals on 16 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-6) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Kyle Harrison (7-1) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.72 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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