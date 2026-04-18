Trea Turner And Phillies Play Braves On April 18

Turner is hitting for a .260 BA, .313 OBP and .390 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 13 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Turner has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Braves.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.27 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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