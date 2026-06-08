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Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner

Philadelphia Phillies • #7 SS

Trea Turner And Phillies Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 8

Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, June 8 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Turner has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Turner is hitting for a .229 BA, .280 OBP and .347 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored 39 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Turner has recorded 13 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the White Sox.

Patrick Corbin gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.98 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trea Turner

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