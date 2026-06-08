Trea Turner And Phillies Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 8

Turner is hitting for a .229 BA, .280 OBP and .347 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored 39 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 21 runs. Turner has recorded 13 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the White Sox.

Patrick Corbin gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.98 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.

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