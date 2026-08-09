Trea Turner And Phillies Play Blue Jays On Aug. 9

Turner is hitting for a .251 BA, .298 OBP and .405 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 80 runs. In 510 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 47 runs. Turner has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber makes the start for the Blue Jays, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.