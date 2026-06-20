Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Face Pirates On June 20

Sugano is 7-4 with a 4.54 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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