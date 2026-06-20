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Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Face Pirates On June 20

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Sugano has -138 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Sugano is 7-4 with a 4.54 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

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