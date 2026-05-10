Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Square Off Against Phillies On May 10
Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Sugano has +118 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Sugano is 3-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.