Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Square Off Against Phillies On May 10

Sugano is 3-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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