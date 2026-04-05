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Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Phillies On April 5

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Sugano has +112 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Sugano is 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

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