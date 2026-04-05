Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Phillies On April 5

Sugano is 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.