Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Phillies On April 5
Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Sugano has +112 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Sugano is 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA and four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.