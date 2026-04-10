Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Padres On April 10
Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, April 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Sugano has +114 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Sugano is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.