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Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Padres On April 10

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Friday, April 10 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Sugano has +114 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sugano is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

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