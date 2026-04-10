Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Padres On April 10

Sugano is 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA and nine strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.