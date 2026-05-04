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Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Mets On May 4

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets at Coors Field, on Monday, May 4 at 5:40 p.m. ET. Sugano has +102 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Sugano is 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing four hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

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