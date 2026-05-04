Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Mets On May 4

Sugano is 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while allowing four hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.5 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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