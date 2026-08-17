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Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Play Dodgers On Aug. 17

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Sugano has -156 odds to total over 2.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Sugano is 12-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

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