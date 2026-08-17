Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Play Dodgers On Aug. 17

Sugano is 12-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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