Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Square Off Against Dodgers On April 17

Sugano is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.

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