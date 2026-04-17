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Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Square Off Against Dodgers On April 17

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, on Friday, April 17 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Sugano has +116 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sugano is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, with 3.3 extra base hits and 1.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

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