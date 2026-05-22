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Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On May 22

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Friday, May 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Sugano has -112 odds to record over 2.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sugano is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

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