Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On May 22

Sugano is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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