Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 12

Sugano is 12-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.