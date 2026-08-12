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Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 12

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Sugano is 12-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

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