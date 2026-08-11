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Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 11

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Sugano has -132 odds to record over 2.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sugano is 11-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

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