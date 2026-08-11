Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 11

Sugano is 11-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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