Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Play Brewers On July 24

Sugano is 9-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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