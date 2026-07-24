Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Play Brewers On July 24
Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for his Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Friday, July 24 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Sugano has +106 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday morning.
What It Means
Sugano is 9-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.