Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Square Off Against Angels On June 2

Sugano is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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