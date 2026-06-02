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Tomoyuki Sugano
Colorado Rockies

Tomoyuki Sugano

Colorado Rockies • #11 SP

Tomoyuki Sugano And Rockies Square Off Against Angels On June 2

Tomoyuki Sugano will get the start for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, June 2 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Sugano has -114 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sugano is 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Angels are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tomoyuki Sugano

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