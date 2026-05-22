Tobias Myers And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On May 22

Myers is 0-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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