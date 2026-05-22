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Tobias Myers
New York Mets

Tobias Myers

New York Mets • #32 RP

Tobias Myers And Mets Square Off Against Marlins On May 22

Tobias Myers will get the start for the New York Mets against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Myers has +126 odds to record over 2.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Myers is 0-1 with a 3.41 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Monday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tobias Myers

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