Tim Tawa And Diamondbacks Take On Rockies On Aug. 11

Tawa is hitting for a .229 BA, .283 OBP and .382 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .666 and he has scored 21 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. Tawa has recorded four steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (11-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his 21st of the season.

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