Tim Tawa And Diamondbacks Play Rockies On Aug. 10

Tawa is hitting for a .235 BA, .290 OBP and .392 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 21 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. Tawa has recorded three steals on six attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Hughes gets the start for the Rockies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.