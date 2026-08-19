Tim Tawa And Diamondbacks Play Red Sox On Aug. 19

Tawa is hitting for a .240 BA, .290 OBP and .393 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 23 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Tawa has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Payton Tolle (8-6) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.97 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.

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