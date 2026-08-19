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Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks

Tim Tawa

Arizona Diamondbacks • #13 2B

Tim Tawa And Diamondbacks Play Red Sox On Aug. 19

Tim Tawa and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Tawa has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tawa is hitting for a .240 BA, .290 OBP and .393 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored 23 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 29 runs. Tawa has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox will send Payton Tolle (8-6) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.97 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tim Tawa

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