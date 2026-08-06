Tim Tawa And Diamondbacks Face Padres On Aug. 6

Tawa is hitting for a .232 BA, .283 OBP and .404 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 20 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 5.18 ERA in 104 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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