Tim Tawa And Diamondbacks Take On Padres On Aug. 4

Tawa is hitting for a .224 BA, .280 OBP and .385 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 17 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 24 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez (6-6 with a 4.45 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season.

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