Tim Tawa And Diamondbacks Take On Nationals On July 24

Tawa is hitting for a .220 BA, .287 OBP and .394 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .681 and he has scored 12 runs. In 126 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Carson Palmquist gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.74 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 11 1/3 innings pitched.

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