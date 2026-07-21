Tim Tawa And Diamondbacks Play Athletics On July 21

Tawa is hitting for a .208 BA, .280 OBP and .396 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 10 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Tawa has recorded two steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

The Athletics will send Jack Perkins (2-5) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.87 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.