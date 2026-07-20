Tim Tawa And Diamondbacks Face Athletics On July 20

Tawa is hitting for a .217 BA, .291 OBP and .413 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 10 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Tawa has recorded two steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Jeffrey Springs gets the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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