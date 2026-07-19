Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Yankees On July 19

Hernandez is hitting for a .244 BA, .319 OBP and .387 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 36 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

The Yankees have yet to named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.