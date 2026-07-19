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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Yankees On July 19

Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Sunday, July 19 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .244 BA, .319 OBP and .387 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 36 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

The Yankees have yet to named a starting pitcher.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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