Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Royals On Aug. 12

Hernandez is hitting for a .250 BA, .314 OBP and .405 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 47 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Royals.

The Royals will look to Daniel Lynch (4-3) in his second start of the season.

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