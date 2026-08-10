Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 10

Hernandez is hitting for a .249 BA, .314 OBP and .403 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .717 and he has scored 47 runs. In 325 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Noah Cameron (6-8 with a 4.37 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 22nd of the season.

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