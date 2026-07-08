Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On July 8

Hernandez is hitting for a .260 BA, .335 OBP and .413 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 36 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Gabriel Hughes will take the mound to start for the Rockies, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.