Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On July 7

Hernandez is hitting for a .260 BA, .332 OBP and .413 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 36 runs. In 235 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 6.91 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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