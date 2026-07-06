Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Rockies On July 6

Hernandez is hitting for a .261 BA, .335 OBP and .419 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 34 runs. In 230 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Kyle Freeland (2-7) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 7.25 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.